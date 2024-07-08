Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $298.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.67. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

