Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 27,545 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.