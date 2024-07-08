Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 40,974 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

