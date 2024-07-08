Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,690,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

