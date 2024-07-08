Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,691 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,458,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,690,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 98,663 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $23.05 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

