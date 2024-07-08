Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $855.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.44.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

