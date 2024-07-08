Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,233,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,560,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,635,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,064,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter.

XAR opened at $140.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $145.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

