Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

