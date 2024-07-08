Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,324,000 after purchasing an additional 452,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

