Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00010288 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $112.41 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

