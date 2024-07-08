PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 3,365 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

