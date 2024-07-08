Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Cut by Capital One Financial

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million.

TXO stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $656.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in TXO Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TXO Partners by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,685,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $80,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

