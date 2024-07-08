Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $55.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,275. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Q2 has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

