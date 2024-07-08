Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $118.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

