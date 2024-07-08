Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $55.58 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00009903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $55.58 million and $40,898.08 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.6082645 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,101.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

