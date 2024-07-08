QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,680.61

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,891.46 and approximately $1,680.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Get QUASA alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,514.54 or 0.99436887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069567 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018747 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $798.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.