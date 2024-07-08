Radio Caca Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $55.93 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001775 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,961,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.