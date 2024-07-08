ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $18.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00114898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00014173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

