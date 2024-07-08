ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $18.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010259 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00114898 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00014173 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.
ReddCoin Profile
RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
