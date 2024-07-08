Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $6.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.36.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Polaris by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $12,168,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

