Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GSK (GSK)

7/5/2024 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,120 ($26.82) to GBX 1,900 ($24.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – GSK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2024 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,950 ($24.66) price target on the stock.

6/27/2024 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/27/2024 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – GSK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/18/2024 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,950 ($24.66) price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/4/2024 – GSK had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GSK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,511 ($19.11) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,672.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,634.77. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.06). The company has a market capitalization of £61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,386.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,105.03). Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

