Reviewing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WSFS Financial and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fulton Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than WSFS Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $1.27 billion 2.19 $269.16 million $4.48 10.29 Fulton Financial $1.50 billion 1.98 $284.28 million $1.61 10.16

This table compares WSFS Financial and Fulton Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 20.73% 11.94% 1.39% Fulton Financial 18.31% 11.73% 1.06%

Risk and Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. WSFS Financial pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Fulton Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial mortgage and commercial loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans. In addition, it offers insurance products; planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, and credit and deposit products to individual, corporate and institutional clients; retail securities and insurance brokerage services; mortgage and title services; residential mortgage and refinancing solutions; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as provides financial planning, customized investment strategies, brokerage products, fiduciary, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, and deposit safe cash logistics services, as well as trustee, agency, bankruptcy administration, custodial and commercial domicile services. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

