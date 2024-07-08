Reviewing Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -48.89% -141.98% -29.90%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $64.76 million 0.02 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A FiscalNote $132.65 million 1.86 -$115.46 million ($0.36) -5.11

This table compares Ucommune International and FiscalNote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ucommune International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FiscalNote.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 2 2 0 2.50

FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 135.51%. Given FiscalNote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Summary

FiscalNote beats Ucommune International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

