Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 11% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $146.62 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,202.56 or 0.99815783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069487 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00134087 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $166.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.