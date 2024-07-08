Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 18,759,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,575,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

