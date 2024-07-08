Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 44,159,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,003,172. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Lucid Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 976,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,316,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 764,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

