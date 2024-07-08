Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,255. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,585 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,221,000 after purchasing an additional 867,805 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after buying an additional 764,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

