Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.57.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

ROK traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.92. 19,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.