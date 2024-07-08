Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.32% from the company’s current price.

RCI.A traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$53.78. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.16.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

