Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.32% from the company’s current price.
Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.0 %
RCI.A traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$53.78. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.16.
About Rogers Communications
