Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.98.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.