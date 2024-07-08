Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,143.49

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $1,143.49 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.99 or 0.05316767 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00014173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,810,655,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,026,173 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

