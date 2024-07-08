Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 26768867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

Specifically, insider Dan Wright acquired 613,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.14) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($13,568,808.50). Corporate insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Science in Sport Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The stock has a market cap of £36.05 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.17.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

