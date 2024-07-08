Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 1,695.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009273 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,202.56 or 0.99815783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041201 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

