Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stake Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,034 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

