Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 416 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $80.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

