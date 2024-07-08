Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 832,201 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

