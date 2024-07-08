Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $271.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $286.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

