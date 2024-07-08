Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,152,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $313.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $314.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

