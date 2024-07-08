Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $91.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

