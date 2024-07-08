Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,841 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,471,040 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $68.61.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.