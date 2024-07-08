Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

