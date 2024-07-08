Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.15 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

