Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 494,025 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 457,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after buying an additional 303,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

