Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $298.38 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.48 and its 200 day moving average is $286.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.