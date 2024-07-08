Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $156.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $156.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.40.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

