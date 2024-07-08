Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

