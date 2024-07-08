Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.15 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

