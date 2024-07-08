Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

