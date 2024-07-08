Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAH opened at $95.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.