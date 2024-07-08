Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $382.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.58 and a 200 day moving average of $421.47. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

