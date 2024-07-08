Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 754,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CAE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after buying an additional 496,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

